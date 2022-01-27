NJ Atty Banned From LinkedIn Can Still Sue Networking Site

By Nick Muscavage (January 27, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Wednesday gave a Garden State attorney another chance to pursue his claims against LinkedIn after a trial court dismissed his suit, but he will have to pursue the claims in California. Kenneth Vercammen, who operates the Edison-based Kenneth Vercammen & Associates PC, claims that he paid $575 for a premium membership to LinkedIn in July 2019 only to have his account with more than 700 connections restricted, leaving him with "no way to contact these 700 professionals, attorneys and law school classmates." LinkedIn said that Vercammen violated its publishing guidelines because he was posting more...

