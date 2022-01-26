WTO Opens Door For Chinese Tariffs On $645M Of US Goods

By Alex Lawson (January 26, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- A World Trade Organization arbitration panel ruled Wednesday that China may target up to $645 million worth of U.S. goods with retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. levies on a range of Chinese products that were deemed illegal several years ago. China and the U.S. have been haggling over the proper level of retaliation in a dispute that began with Beijing's successful challenge of U.S. countervailing duties on solar panels, aluminum, pressure pipe, specialty paper and other items. China initially claimed it could target upwards of $2.4 billion in trade with retaliatory duties, tying the figure to the damages caused by...

