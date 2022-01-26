FedEx Investor Urges Del. Justices To Reverse Chancery Toss

By Leslie Pappas (January 26, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A FedEx Corp. stockholder who sued the company's board for failure to respond to illegal cigarette shipments tried to convince Delaware's Supreme Court Wednesday to reverse the dismissal of her case, saying the Chancery Court erred by repeatedly giving benefit of the doubt to the company instead of shareholders. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ignored well-pled facts and reasonable arguments that the board consciously failed to act to resolve liabilities stemming from illegal cigarette shipments that eventually cost the company $35 million, Deborah Pettry's attorney, Stephen J. Oddo of Robbins LLP, argued to a panel of three justices in a...

