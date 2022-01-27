4th Circ. Asks If Union Free Speech Issue Belongs In Court

By Grace Dixon (January 27, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel grilled counsel for a union of immigration judges seeking to block a U.S. Department of Justice policy barring the jurists from speaking publicly on immigration, questioning why the dispute couldn't follow an administrative procedure for federal labor issues. The panel repeatedly pushed an attorney for the National Association of Immigration Judges to explain why the union should be able to pursue litigation without first following a process set out by Congress for federal employee unions to resolve bargaining disagreements under the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute. Although the Federal Labor Relations Authority on Friday reaffirmed its 2020...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS