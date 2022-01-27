Aon Says 2021 Disasters Propelled High Insurable Losses

By Eli Flesch (January 27, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Hurricane Ida and other major storms that hit the U.S. in 2021 resulted in the third-costliest year on record for the insurance industry, according to a report from professional services company Aon, which warns that climate change threatens to increase risks. Late-year tornado outbreaks and windstorms pushed the costs for insurers to near record levels, with billions in losses being tacked on to the $36 billion worth of insurable damage caused by Ida, according to the report released Tuesday. Globally, natural catastrophes caused $343 billion worth of economic and physical damage — the seventh-highest year on record, but significantly below the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS