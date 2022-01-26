UHS Investors Get $2.5M Fees After 'Audacious' $5.7M Bid

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 26, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- Shareholders who accused Universal Health Services Inc. of misleading them about an overbilling scheme and agreed to a settlement secured a $2.5 million attorney fee award on Wednesday, less than half of the $5.7 million request called "audacious" by the Fortune 500 company. In a single-page order, Judge Joel H. Slomsky of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted the plaintiff's motion for the $2,500,000 fee award and closed the case. The order, he said, derived from a letter the court received just days earlier from counsel for the shareholder plaintiffs and the defendants, saying "the parties...

