Law Firms Seek $18.3M For $238M Deal To End 737 Max Suit

By Rose Krebs (January 26, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA have told the Delaware Chancery Court that they are seeking roughly $18.3 million in connection with a proposed $237.5 million deal to end a shareholder derivative suit alleging that Boeing failed to adequately oversee development of 737 Max jets. In a brief filed Monday, the two firms told the court that the fee and expense award sought would also be used to compensate other lawyers who assisted in mediation, along with firms that obtained records on behalf of investors in another action, with those documents made available to plaintiffs' counsel...

