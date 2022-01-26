FCC Updates Political Ad Record-Keeping Rules

By Nadia Dreid (January 26, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially updated its record-keeping and political programming rules for companies that hold broadcast licenses, the first serious tweaks that the agency has made in this area in 30 years. Though the agency has touched the rules here and there, it hasn't formally updated them since 1991, the FCC said when it first rolled out the then-proposed changes last year. A report and order issued Tuesday make two main changes to the rules. The first is to the agency's definition of a "legally qualified candidate for public office" and the second is to the paperwork that broadcasters...

