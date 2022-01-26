Atty's Parental Leave Row Fit For Arbitration, 1st Circ. Says

By Brian Dowling (January 26, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive an attorney's sex discrimination lawsuit claiming he was fired for taking parental leave, adopting a Boston federal judge's explanation that a hiring letter mandated arbitration. An attorney's sex discrimination suit claiming he was fired for taking parental leave won't be revived by a First Circuit panel, which confirmed his claims were ripe for arbitration. (iStockPhoto/DenisLarkin) In a brief two-page judgment signed by U.S. Circuit Judges William J. Kayatta Jr., David J. Barron and Gustavo A. Gelpí, the panel rejected attorney Bryan O'Brien's bid to halt the dismissal while the arbitration plays out. O'Brien...

