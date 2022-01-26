Ex-Goldman Exec's Team Can't Tell Jury About 1MDB Fugitive

By Pete Brush (January 26, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge said Wednesday that lawyers for former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng can't argue to a jury that at least one other man suspected of looting billions from a Malaysia sovereign fund fled while Ng stayed put. U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie made that finding at a telephone status conference ahead of Ng's scheduled Feb. 7 jury trial on charges that he committed Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money-laundering crimes, scheming to bribe officials and circumvent controls safeguarding the massive 1Malaysia Development Bhd. — or 1MDB — investment vehicle. The ruling came after prosecutor Drew Rolle said...

