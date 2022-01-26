Indicted Ex-K&L Gates Atty Can't Remove Ankle Monitor

By Max Jaeger (January 26, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- An indicted former K&L Gates LLP partner can't get his ankle monitor removed, a New York federal judge decided on Wednesday, agreeing with a doctor that the device likely did not cause the fired attorney to develop a hernia as he'd claimed. Willie Dennis, who is charged with sending harassing messages to former colleagues, asked the court earlier this month to relieve him of the tracking device and instead subject him to a less-restrictive "curfew" monitored by voice recognition software. He claimed an emergency room doctor and a physician's assistant told him the anklet likely caused his recently developed right inguinal...

