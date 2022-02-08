11th Circ. Hints $21M Verdict Over Ga. Trucking Death Is OK

By Rosie Manins (February 8, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- Eleventh Circuit judges appeared unlikely Tuesday to nix a $21 million verdict over a Georgia pedestrian's death at the hands of a trucker, whose insurer argued it should never have been part of the trial. A panel of three appellate judges challenged during oral arguments several points raised by Cypress Insurance Co. and the estate of deceased Alabama truck driver James Harper, whose loaded trailer fatally rolled on top of Kip Holland as he walked along a Gainesville, Georgia, highway in December 2016. Counsel for Cypress and Harper's estate said it was wrong for the California insurance company to be directly...

