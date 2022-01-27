Labor Must Face Trimmed H-2B Wage Rule Challenge

By Jennifer Doherty (January 27, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge nixed claims in a lawsuit brought by Louisiana crawfish peelers who say the H-2B guest worker program is driving down their pay by allowing employers to submit their own prevailing wage data rather than using figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled Wednesday that the suit at hand would not fix the employees' alleged injuries. Regardless of whether the crawfish industry workers might raise a successful challenge to the joint wage determination rule from the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the judge said the policy would...

