Bessemer Trust Favors Proprietary Funds, Class Action Says

By Katryna Perera (January 27, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- Bessemer Trust Company has been hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court over claims that it has engaged since 2016 in unlawful self-dealing and shown favoritism to its proprietary Old Westbury Funds, causing investors to experience increased fees and meager returns. Plaintiff Jacob Pecou, a participant in Bessemer's Profit Sharing Plan until 2020, filed his suit against Bessemer and its Profit Sharing Plan Committee on Wednesday, bringing claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Pecou alleges that had Bessemer not violated ERISA and had it administered the plan in the best interest of the clients, as...

