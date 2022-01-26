Insurers Beat Virus Suit In NJ As Property Damage Is Absent

By Bill Wichert (January 26, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge ruled Wednesday that the lack of property damage torpedoed a bid from hospitality and recreational companies to obtain up to $490 million in coverage from excess insurers for losses related to the coronavirus outbreak. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky granted motions from Arch Specialty Insurance Co. and other excess insurers to dismiss claims against them from the businesses because their complaint failed to allege "physical loss or damage to property," which he said is "a pre-condition to triggering coverage under the insurance policies at issue here." The judge noted that the "gist" of the complaint...

