Apple Fights Uphill To Trim Willfulness Claims In Piracy Suits

By Hannah Albarazi (January 26, 2022, 10:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said he's not inclined to grant Apple's request to cut willful copyright infringement claims from a trio of suits alleging it infringed by selling pirated copies of hit songs such as "Over the Rainbow" and "Stormy Weather" on iTunes. During a Wednesday hearing, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said plaintiffs, who are copyright owners of musical works authored by 20th century American composers Harold Arlen, Ray Henderson, and Harry Warren, have put forth evidence of Apple's conduct and communications with alleged pirates that "could lead a jury to find willfulness." Judge Orrick said he's likely to...

