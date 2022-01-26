VLSI Patent In $2.18B Intel Verdict Faces PTAB Validity Check

By Lauren Berg (January 26, 2022, 10:49 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday said it will review the validity of one of the two VLSI Technology computer chip patents at the heart of a historic $2.18 billion infringement verdict against Intel Corp. The PTAB granted the inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 7,523,373 sought by Patent Quality Assurance LLC — which was not a party to the blockbuster Intel infringement case — finding that the third party has shown a "reasonable likelihood" that at least some of the patent is invalid, according to the 26-page order. "This decision to institute trial is not a final...

