Manatt Partner, Ex-'Varsity Blues' Atty Picked For Mass. Bench

By Hailey Konnath (January 26, 2022, 10:33 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated a Manatt Phelps & Phillips partner and former government attorney involved in the "Varsity Blues" case to be an associate justice of the state's superior court, according to an announcement from the governor's office. Karin M. Bell joined Manatt's investigations, compliance and white collar defense division in Boston back in September. Before that, she helped to build the government's case against Varsity Blues mastermind William "Rick" Singer, several college administrators and the parents who allegedly paid Singer to get their kids into elite universities via bribery couched as a "side door." Baker said Wednesday...

