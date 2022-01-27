Walmart Seeks Toss Of Suit Over Crash That Killed Girl Scouts

By Jonathan Capriel (January 27, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- Walmart Inc. urged a California federal court to dismiss a lawsuit over the deaths of two Wisconsin Girl Scouts and one of their mothers who were run over by a pickup-truck driver high on Ultra Duster, accusing the victims' families of a "blatant act of forum shopping." The retailing giant argued on Wednesday that the wrongful death and strict product liability action has no business in California district court. The Kelley and Schneider families filed this suit in October 2020 in hopes to avoid Wisconsin statutes, which seemingly favor businesses, Walmart claims. "Plaintiffs attempted, and continue to attempt, to avoid application...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS