Ga. Atty Says Eleventh-Hour Call Backs Client-Stealing Claims

By Rosie Manins (January 27, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Georgia medical malpractice attorney urged a state judge on Thursday to keep alive his client-stealing case over the end of a multimillion-dollar co-counsel partnership, citing an overnight conversation with a former client who claimed to have been turned against him. Lawrence B. Schlachter and his law firm, Schlachter Law Firm PC, are fighting a motion to dismiss the lawsuit they filed in August against former co-counsel Lloyd N. Bell and his Bell Law Firm. Schlachter and Bell worked together on medical malpractice cases for six years, each raking in about $16 million through the venture, in which they won almost...

