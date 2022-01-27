NJ Judge Wins Disclosure Of Internal Memos In Pension Suit

By Bill Wichert (January 27, 2022, 2:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday cleared a fellow state jurist to publicly disclose two internal memos in pursuing a lawsuit alleging state judiciary officials engineered the state Supreme Court's denial of her disability pension application, rejecting their stance that such materials must remain under wraps. Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd said he would grant Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's request to lift the "confidential" designation that the officials placed on the memos in giving them to her as part of discovery. Both memos relate to her application, which the Supreme Court refused to certify in June 2020....

