Ex-Defense Chief Esper Close To Deal On Book Redactions

By Christopher Cole (January 27, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has neared an agreement with the Biden administration on redacting portions of his upcoming memoir to deal with security concerns, lawyers told a D.C. federal judge Thursday. Esper's talks this month with the U.S. Department of Defense have been fruitful, according to both sides, and the judge encouraged them to keep trying to resolve a lawsuit that Esper filed in November over the Pentagon's national security review. "I'm glad you all worked on it," U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan told attorneys for Esper and the U.S. Department of Justice, setting a Feb. 4 deadline for...

