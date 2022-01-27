Breyer's Departure Opens Door For More Reliable Privacy Vote

By Allison Grande and Ben Kochman (January 27, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has had a mixed record on defending individuals from warrantless government searches and unwanted robocalls, presenting an opportunity for the "wild card" to be replaced with a jurist who's more solidly on the side of protecting privacy and civil liberties. During an appearance at the White House Thursday, Justice Breyer announced that after more than 27 years on the bench, he'd be retiring when the Supreme Court breaks for summer recess, which typically occurs in late June or early July, contingent upon the confirmation of his successor. Although his departure does little to alter the political balance...

