6 Breyer Product, Personal Injury Opinions Attys Should Know

By Emily Field and Y. Peter Kang (January 27, 2022, 10:20 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has more often joined rather than authored opinions handed down in cases — while also shining a pragmatic light on legal issues in a number of concurrences and dissents — but he has still penned more than 200 opinions during his nearly 28 years on the high court. Among them are opinions that brought clarity to the "clear evidence" standard for drug failure-to-warn claims, and shut down a lucrative avenue for plaintiffs attorneys to pursue punitive damages in Big Tobacco suits and other mass torts cases. In the wake of Justice Breyer's retirement announcement Thursday,...

