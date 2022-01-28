FCC Votes To Clarify Tribal Libraries Qualify For E-Rate

By J. Edward Moreno (January 28, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted to update its definition of "library" to make clear that tribal libraries are eligible to receive funds under the Universal Service Fund's E-rate program. The order was approved at the FCC's monthly open meeting Thursday and gives tribal libraries the green light to apply for the E-rate program application filing window that opened this month and closes March 22. E-rate is an education technology program that funnels money to schools and libraries. In order to qualify for the program libraries must be considered an eligible library by a state agency, but since they are located on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS