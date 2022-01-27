Lyft Judge Rips 'Ridiculous' AGIS Bid To Kick IP Suit To Texas

By Dorothy Atkins (January 27, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she'll toss Lyft's suit seeking a declaration that its app doesn't infringe AGIS Software's five patents, but she said Lyft could conduct discovery and amend the suit, and slammed as "ridiculous" AGIS' bid to move the fight to Texas. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she plans to grant AGIS' motion to dismiss, but she'll give Lyft Inc. a chance to take jurisdictional discovery and beef up its arguments on jurisdiction in an amended complaint. But the judge appeared skeptical of AGIS' arguments that the case should be moved...

