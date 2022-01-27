Apple, Gibson Dunn Beat COVID App Maker's Sanction Bid

By Lauren Berg (January 27, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- An app developer waited too long to request sanctions against Apple Inc. and its counsel Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP for their alleged conduct in a now-dismissed lawsuit accusing Apple of blocking competing coronavirus-tracking apps from its App Store, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied developer Coronavius Reporter's request for sanctions for alleged witness tampering and political retaliation against a programmer who was a plaintiff in the proposed class action, finding the motions to be untimely, according to the one-page order. "Having considered defendant Apple Inc.'s administrative motion for an order summarily denying plaintiff Jeffrey...

