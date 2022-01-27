SEC Refloats Executive Compensation Disclosure Rule

By Al Barbarino (January 27, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday refloated a Dodd Frank-era rule that would allow investors to more easily compare public company executives' compensation to shareholder returns, a move that could appease investor advocates but drew a dissent from the agency's sole Republican member. The "pay versus performance" rule, originally proposed in 2015, would require public companies to file charts comparing the compensation of their principal executive officer and the average compensation of additional executive officers to shareholder returns. "This proposed rule would strengthen the transparency and quality of executive compensation disclosure," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS