Calif. Justices Back Worker-Friendly Test For Retaliation Suits

By Vin Gurrieri (January 27, 2022, 1:48 PM EST) -- Trial courts should use an evidentiary standard drawn from state law when evaluating whistleblower retaliation cases brought under California's labor code instead of a more stringent burden-shifting test commonly applied in federal discrimination suits, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The California Supreme Court said that a test written into the state's labor code should be the benchmark courts use when determining whether certain retaliation claims are viable. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) In a unanimous decision penned by Associate Justice Leondra Kruger, the California Supreme Court said that a test written into the state's labor code in 2003 under Section 1102.6 should be the...

