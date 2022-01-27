Oakland A's Want Metal Scrapper Sanctioned In Pollution Row

By Victoria McKenzie (January 27, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Oakland Athletics say the owner of California's largest metal shredding facility should be sanctioned for refusing to turn over documents related to hazardous waste it allegedly spewed into the air, soil and water around West Oakland, in an ongoing battle over a future ballpark's dangerous atmosphere. Athletics Investment Group urged a California federal judge Wednesday to order Schnitzer Steel Industries to produce discovery materials related to its facility's monitoring and removal of "light fibrous material," or LFM, a hazardous byproduct of the metal shredding process. The team is also seeking records concerning groundwater and soil contamination. According to the team's...

