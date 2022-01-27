Judge Tosses LA Landlord's Virus Loss Suit Against Travelers

By Hope Patti (January 27, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a commercial landlord's suit against Travelers Indemnity Co. on Thursday, saying its insurance policy did not provide coverage for more than $1.8 million in pandemic-related losses. A Los Angeles County commercial real estate investment company lost its COVID-19 coverage case against Travelers Indemnity Co. after a California federal judge tossed the suit. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. granted Travelers' motion to dismiss, ruling that JC/SC LLC's claims against the insurer for breach of contract and acting in bad faith failed where no coverage existed. The judge also denied the landlord of the...

