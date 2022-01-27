Ex-Commander Cops To 'Fat Leonard' Scandal As Trial Nears

By Alyssa Aquino (January 27, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- A former Navy officer admitted to accepting thousands of dollars' worth of meals, hotel stays and sex worker services from a contractor, marking the latest officer embroiled in the "Fat Leonard" scandal to plead guilty weeks ahead of trial. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephen Shedd pled guilty to a conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery of a public official — charges that collectively carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence, and half a million dollars in fines, according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. "The defendant has admitted he was one of the many whose allegiance was switched from...

