Watchdog Urges NTIA To Improve Spectrum Planning Efforts

By Christopher Cole (January 28, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce agency that manages federal use of the airwaves should improve its process for allotting spectrum and ensure its workforce is fully up to the task, according to the Government Accountability Office. The GAO made several recommendations Thursday to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, including that it adopt "leading practices for program management" when it comes to reallocating spectrum for the government. NTIA largely concurred with the recommendations. The report comes on the heels of a skirmish that has drawn national attention between the commercial airline industry and wireless carriers over the use of C-Band spectrum...

