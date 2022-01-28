Phantom Debt Schemers Ghosted Feds, CFPB Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 28, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked an Atlanta federal judge to begin contempt proceedings against two alleged "phantom" debt collection scheme participants, saying they have not complied with an October permanent injunction order. In an emergency motion filed Thursday, the CFPB claimed Marcus and Sarita Brown have not reported their activities to the bureau in more than three months since they were ordered to do so, thereby limiting the bureau's ability to monitor their financial and business affairs to prevent them from conducting additional fraudulent schemes against consumers. "The disregard of Marcus Brown and Sarita Brown for orders of the...

