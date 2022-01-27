DVD Pirate Must Face Over 2 Years In The Brig, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (January 27, 2022, 9:42 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday asked a New York judge to sentence a British hacker to more than two years in prison after he admitted his role in a syndicate responsible for pirating nearly every major motion picture released on disc from 2011 to early 2020. A term of 27 to 33 months is appropriate for George Bridi, 52, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement in November, prosecutors told Judge Richard M. Berman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in a sentencing memo. Bridi, who's due for sentencing Feb. 7,...

