Justices Asked To Mull Circuit Split On Lanham Act's Reach

By Tiffany Hu (January 27, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- Hetronic Germany GmbH is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a $113 million trademark fight over radio control systems against a former U.S. partner, in a case that may address for the first time whether the Lanham Act's scope extends outside the U.S. In a Jan. 21 certiorari petition docketed Thursday, Hetronic Germany and its affiliates, including Abitron Austria GmbH, said the Tenth Circuit wrongly upheld an Oklahoma jury's damages award for Hetronic International Inc. based on its conclusion that the Lanham Act can stretch to conduct that substantially affects U.S. commerce, such as the products Hetronic Germany...

