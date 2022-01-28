Ch. 11 Ruling Highlights When Reasonableness Backfires

By Lisa Tancredi (January 28, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- Who doesn't want to be reasonable? When presented with draft language requiring your client to be reasonable, do you strike it? Striking it invites the question, "Wait, what? Your client won't agree to be reasonable?" You would respond, "Of course my client is reasonable," but you worry that the exchange might offend the other side — or your client — and negatively affect the deal. So, you leave the provision in the agreement, thinking, what possible harm could come of it? A recent decision from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Hawaii, In re: Minesen Co., is reason to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS