Judge Says Shkreli's Picasso Can Be Sold To Pay $2.6M Debt

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 27, 2022, 10:03 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday authorized a receiver to sell a Picasso etching seized from imprisoned "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli to settle a $2.6 million debt the former drug firm executive owes to a Pennsylvania pharmaceutical industry consultant. The order from U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote follows the August appointment of a receiver to collect and sell assets owned by Shkreli to satisfy a 2016 arbitration award won by the consultant, Thomas P. Koestler. In February 2017, the court gave final approval to the award. In his petition to the court, Koestler said he agreed to provide consulting...

