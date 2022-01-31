Manatt Snags Gibson Dunn Entertainment Pro For LA Office

By James Mills (January 31, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has added an entertainment attorney from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Nathaniel L. Bach, who spent 15 years at Gibson Dunn, has joined the Manatt entertainment litigation practice, the firm announced on Thursday. Bach represents clients in contractual, intellectual property and First Amendment disputes, as well as technology, fashion, brand protection and telecommunications matters. He is also experienced in global regulatory and governmental investigations. His clients include television studios and networks, record companies, music publishers, and journalists. "I had long been aware of Manatt's stellar entertainment group, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS