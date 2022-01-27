NJ Judge Must Undergo Psych Exam In Workplace Bias Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 27, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge ruled Thursday that a state court judge must undergo a psychiatric evaluation in order to level the playing field for judiciary officials fighting her claims that workplace bias left her emotionally distressed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre said "fundamental fairness" calls for granting the defendants' bid for an independent medical examination, or IME, of Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone, who claimed that her own psychiatrist has diagnosed her with major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. Judge Wettre noted in the decision that "a significant amount of fact discovery has focused on the cause,...

