Teva Gets Nod For $420M Price-Fixing Deal With Investors

By Hailey Konnath (January 27, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge granted preliminary approval to a $420 million deal resolving an investor class action accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals of orchestrating an industrywide price-fixing scheme, holding that the agreement is reasonable and there are no obvious red flags. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill gave his blessing to the all-cash deal and set a settlement hearing for June 2. If finalized, the agreement would put to rest the investor claims against Teva, which is facing criminal charges over the alleged conspiracy to fix generic-drug prices. A certified investor class asked for approval earlier this month, noting that the deal would...

