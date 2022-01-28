Cyberpunk 2077 Investors Reach $1.85M Glitchy Game Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (January 28, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- Investors suing the Polish company behind the highly anticipated first-person shooter video game Cyberpunk 2077, which turned out to be a glitch-filled flop, asked a California federal judge Thursday to approve a $1.85 million proposed settlement resolving claims that CD Projekt SA misrepresented the game's readiness for release. The proposed settlement would resolve a proposed class of investors' consolidated securities action alleging CD Projekt and three of its executives released a "virtually unplayable" video game after spending the months leading up to the release representing that the dystopian-set video game was "complete and playable." The investors' counsel told the court that...

