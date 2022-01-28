Food Giant ADM Sues Tech Exec Over Move To Green Plains

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 28, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co. sued its former vice president of global technology and Green Plains Inc. in Illinois federal court on Thursday, alleging that the executive's move to the rival will result in its trade secrets being disclosed – in violation of his contractual non-compete obligations. The complaint against Green Plains and former ADM executive Christopher Osowski claims he is deliberately violating a non-compete agreement he signed and accuses the competitor of intentional interference with those contractual obligations. The suit asks the court for a temporary restraining order and injunctions barring Osowski from violating the two-year noncompetition restrictions he...

