Real Estate Rumors: BH Capital, Weintraub, Kushner

By Andrew McIntyre (January 28, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- BH Capital Ventures has purchased an $82.75 million defaulted mortgage tied to a Miami Beach retail property, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The firm picked up a loan tied to 1100 Lincoln Road, which includes 127,000 square feet of retail space as well as a parking garage, and the sellers of the loan are Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Vornado Realty Trust, according to the report. Developer Richard Weintraub has gone under contract to sell multiple homes in Escondido Beach, California, for $51.5 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. Weintraub is selling a pair of single-family homes...

