HP Wins UK Fraud Suit Over Autonomy Acquisition

By Richard Crump (January 28, 2022, 11:50 AM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Friday that British entrepreneur Mike Lynch fraudulently inflated the value of his software company ahead of its sale to Hewlett-Packard, but cautioned that the U.S. tech giant's "substantial" damages win would be well below its $5 billion claim. High Court Judge Robert Hildyard gave a summary of the much-anticipated lengthy ruling, saying that the British founder of Autonomy and its former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, had used dishonest accounting techniques to "induce" HP to buy the firm. Lynch and Hussain concealed the sales of hardware products and used "contrived" reselling schemes to artificially boost Autonomy's apparently high-margin...

