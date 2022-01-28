Clyde & Co. Adds Former FAA Counsel As Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Clyde & Co. LLP has hired an aviation attorney who spent two years in the Federal Aviation Administration's top legal post as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said. Kenneth Quinn joins the firm with over 30 years of aviation law experience, Clyde & Co. said Wednesday. From 1991 to 1993, Quinn was chief counsel for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration before leading Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's aviation aerospace and transportation practice for more than 24 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an email to Law360 on Friday, Quinn expanded on a number of ongoing issues...

