Rutgers, Students Get Final Green Light For Virus Suit Deal

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 28, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court judge gave his final approval to a class settlement for Rutgers University students who sued after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of school facilities, saying during a hearing Friday that the deal was fair, adequate and reasonable. The $5 million deal blessed by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas will compensate nearly 65,000 students and includes a $950,000 class counsel fee for Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Bursor & Fisher PA. A controversy over the firms' initial fee bid of $1.6 million was resolved earlier...

