Texas Justices Will Review $10.3M Cerebral Palsy Birth Verdict

By Katie Buehler (January 28, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a South Texas hospital operator's appeal of a $10.3 million verdict awarded against it after a jury found its nurses' failure to notify a doctor of fetal distress signs during labor caused a baby to be born with cerebral palsy. Columbia Valley Healthcare System LP, which operates Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, asked the state Supreme Court in October 2020 to review an appeals court's decision affirming the jury award, arguing evidence in the case doesn't support the damages amount. The hospital operator also asked the high court to review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS