10th Circ. Won't Hold Up Colorado Ban On Native Mascots

By Andrew Westney (January 28, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has rejected a bid to block Colorado's general ban on Native American-themed mascots in public schools, saying a group opposing the law hadn't shown an injunction was appropriate after a lower court denied its request. A group called the Native American Guardian's Association had asked the Tenth Circuit to prevent Colorado from doing anything to further its ban under Colorado's S.B. 21-116, challenging a federal judge's decision to deny the group an emergency injunction. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez said in her Dec. 1 order that the law doesn't go into effect until June 2022, so the group...

