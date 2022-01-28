Pa. Atty Accused Of Misrepresenting Ability To Practice In NJ

By James Boyle (January 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- A personal injury attorney outside Philadelphia allegedly misrepresented to a New Jersey client that he was licensed to practice in the Garden State and failed to tell the client his lawsuit had been dismissed, according to a lawsuit filed this week. Thomas Fieger of Media, Pennsylvania, has been sued for malpractice by a New Jersey man who retained his services for a personal injury suit. The complaint said Fieger falsely said he could practice law in New Jersey and did not provide timely updates of the case's status. The plaintiff, Johnnie Bembry of Egg Harbor, New Jersey, eventually found out on...

